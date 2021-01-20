Candidate for the post of US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the new administration, led by President-elect Joe Biden, will consider the possibility of tightening anti-Russian sanctions.

During a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Jan.19, Blinken was asked if the Biden administration planned to pursue “consequences” for Russia. The contender for the post of secretary of state replied in the affirmative.

“I believe that thanks to <...> Congress we have some tools, be it CAATSA (the law“ On Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions ”- Ed.), Magnitsky (sanctions against Russian officials – Ed.), be it other powers we have, “- quotes Blinken TASS…

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also announced plans to consider additional sanctions against Russia.

Earlier, the US Treasury announced the expansion of sanctions against the Russian Federation within the framework of CAATSA.

The Russian pipe-laying vessel Fortuna and its owner fell under the sanctions. The restrictions include a ban on exports, banking and foreign exchange transactions, blocking of assets and property.

On December 21, 2020, the US Department of Commerce imposed sanctions against 41 Russian and 58 Chinese organizations. The list includes structures that, according to Washington, cooperate with the armed forces of the two countries. Listing means that businesses will not be able to purchase a range of US products and technologies.