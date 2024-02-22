G20 countries are committed to working to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza, as well as the release of people held hostage by the Palestinian Hamas movement. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced this on February 22 during a press conference in Rio de Janeiro, which was broadcast on the YouTube channel of the US State Department.

“Regarding the conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, we are focused on trying to reach agreements that will lead to the release of the remaining hostages and an extension of the humanitarian pause,” he said.

Blinken stressed that this position is shared by all members of the G20.

Earlier, on February 16, The Washington Post wrote that the United States and its Middle Eastern partners may in the coming weeks present a new, detailed, comprehensive plan for a long-term truce between Palestine and Israel. Journalists found that this plan is closely linked to the deal for the release of hostages and a six-week truce that has already been offered to Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Earlier, on January 24, it was reported that Israel and Hamas had reached an agreement on the exchange of prisoners and prisoners, which was developed by the United States, Egypt and Qatar. Hamas, however, refused to fulfill its part of the agreement until the terms of a permanent ceasefire in the future were agreed upon. The next day, American media reported that the deal included, in addition to the release of the hostages, a six-week truce to facilitate their safety.

At the same time, on January 18, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel intends to continue the operation in the Gaza Strip until Hamas is completely defeated; the fighting will continue for many months. Israeli President Isaac Herzog then indicated that Hamas must be eradicated in order to “ensure a better future for the Palestinians.”

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.