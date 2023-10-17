American President Joe Biden will travel to Israel on Wednesday, October 18, he said during conferences State Department head Antony Blinken. He clarified that the Israeli side will inform the US President about its military plans.

In addition, Blinken, who is in Israel, said that the parties agreed to develop a plan for access of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

“The United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will make it possible to deliver humanitarian aid from donor countries and organizations to civilians in Gaza,” the diplomat said, adding that the plan provides for the creation of zones for the safe stay of civilians.

Blinken stressed that the US welcomes Israel’s pledge to work on developing the plan, and the US president is looking forward to discussing it on Wednesday.

On October 16, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari called the US President’s expected visit to Israel strategically significant. However, he noted, this will not affect the country’s preparations for a possible ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli government said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had invited Joe Biden to visit the country on a “solidarity visit.” Later, the White House reported that the American leader had received an invitation to visit the Jewish state, clarifying that for now there are no plans for a visit by the American president to the Middle Eastern country.

On October 15, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the beginning of the delivery of a significant portion of security assistance from the American side to Israel. He also noted that the United States intends to “make clear that it supports Israel” and seeks to prevent an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip and later announced the launch of Operation Iron Swords.

According to the latest data, more than 1.4 thousand Israelis were killed in Israel and 3.5 thousand were injured. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave reported that the number of victims among Palestinians had reached 2.8 thousand, and another 10.9 thousand people were injured.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with possible territory swaps. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.