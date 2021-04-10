US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and his British counterpart Dominic Raab held telephone talks, during which they discussed the situation on the Ukrainian border. This on Saturday, April 10, is said in a widespread written a statement the head of the press service of the American Foreign Ministry, Ned Price, following the talks.

“The secretary of state and foreign minister discussed Afghanistan and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine in the face of Russian provocations,” Price said.

The head of the press service added that Blinken and Raab also stressed that Moscow must immediately end the “military build-up and inflammatory rhetoric.” At the same time, Price did not indicate what kind of provocations were in question.

Bloomberg reported Saturday, citing informed sources, that US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken plans to visit Brussels next week to discuss Russian troop movements near the Ukrainian border with US NATO partners. According to the agency, at the same time, the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, will also be in Brussels, where he is scheduled to meet with Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg.

Earlier in the day, Blinken, together with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, discussed the situation on the border between Ukraine and Russia during two telephone conversations.

On April 9, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that the transformation of Ukraine into an unstable region determines the measures that Russia is taking to ensure its own security.