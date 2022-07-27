The United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said that he intends to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the coming days for the first time since the war in Ukraine began, and that it will go ahead with the “substantial” US proposal for the release of imprisoned US citizens Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan.

Blinken’s planned engagement with Lavrov, announced in remarks to reporters on Wednesday, will come amid continued acrimonious exchanges about the war in Ukraine.

Blinken spoke with Lavrov on February 15 and later canceled a planned meeting with his counterpart. two days before Russia launched its invasion on February 24. They haven’t spoken since.

Blinken predicted that Russia’s next move in Ukraine will be to hold “fake” referendums on captured Ukrainian territory.

The top US diplomat said the war had “profoundly weakened Russia” despite President Vladimir Putin’s claims of success.

The talk could focus on Griner, a star player for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury who plays for a Russian team during the offseason, was arrested in February after Russian customs officials said they found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil. in your luggage.

Griner pleaded guilty to smuggling charges earlier this month and said the breach was unintentional, a move that could pave the way for a prisoner swap.

Although Griner has attracted global headlines, Whelan, a former US Marine who was convicted of espionage in 2020, has been in Russian custody much longer, since 2018.

President Joe Biden spoke with Whelan’s sister this month and pledged to continue working for her release and the release of other Americans wrongfully detained abroad.

Relatives of Whelan and Griner have criticized the Biden Administration for the length of their detentions and Washington’s apparent inability to secure their release.

Until now, the Administration has refused to comment publicly on whether, as part of a settlement, the US could agree to release Viktor Bouta Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the country.

The US previously rejected the possibility of a trade to free him, saying he was guilty of a large number of illicit arms sales.

Asked about a deal that would lead to Bout’s release, Blinken declined to comment, saying only that Biden is willing to make “tough decisions” to free imprisoned Americans.

