Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken agreed on a strategy to “contain” Russia during telephone conversations, transmits press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry.

The head of the Foreign Ministry and the Secretary of State discussed the crisis that has developed in relations between the countries. “They noted significant progress in the preparation of coordinated Euro-Atlantic sanctions against Russia and the entry of this work into the final stage,” the Foreign Ministry stressed.

Related materials:

Ukraine and the United States hope that within the framework of the Normandy format, Russia will show a “constructive position”. The Ukrainian minister thanked the United States for “unprecedented” assistance.

Over the past few months, Ukraine and Western countries have been accusing Russia of pulling troops to the border. They believe that Moscow is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine. The United States predicted that the offensive would begin in the spring.

At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly said that Russia is not going to attack any state. According to President Vladimir Putin, NATO claims that Russia is allegedly preparing an invasion of Ukraine are alarmist. The Kremlin called the accusations of the West empty and unfounded.