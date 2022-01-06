US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken discussed with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi the “containment” of Russia from allegedly aggressive actions. This was reported on Wednesday, January 5, at website American Foreign Office.

“Secretary of State Anthony Blinken met today with Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa. They <...> discussed efforts to restrain Russia from further hostilities or other aggressive actions, “- follows from the material of the press service of the State Department.

In addition, as noted in the message, the colleagues reaffirmed their “unshakable support” for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

In addition, Blinke condemned the DPRK’s ballistic missile launch and stressed that the United States remains unwavering in its readiness to defend Japan.

“Secretary of State Blinken and Foreign Minister Hayashi reaffirmed their commitment to modernizing the US-Japan alliance, agreeing on strategic goals and further strengthening cooperation,” the statement reads.

Blinken and Hayashi also touched upon the topic of cooperation to achieve full denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula.

In recent weeks, a number of Western media outlets have reported about the alleged plans of the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine. So, on December 4, the American newspaper The Washington Post, citing officials in the US administration, reported that Russia allegedly intends to invade Ukraine at the beginning of next year, using “up to 175 thousand troops.” Moscow has repeatedly rejected such information.

Earlier Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said that North Korea’s launch of the missile violated a number of UN Security Council resolutions, since it was a ballistic missile.

On the same day, the DPRK confirmed the test of the hypersonic missile, and also estimated its flight range at 700 km. According to North Korean sources, the shell “hit the target exactly.”