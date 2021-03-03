Through a call, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, spoke with the leader of the Venezuelan opposition Juan Guaidó about the return to democracy in Venezuela a call. This is the US government’s highest-level contact with Guaidó since President Joe Biden took office on January 20.

First contact between the Joe Biden Administration and the Venezuelan opposition: in a call with Juan Guaidó, the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, “He emphasized the importance of a return to democracy in Venezuela through free and fair elections.”

Through a statement, State Department spokesman Ned Price, He assured that during the conversation, Guaidó and Blinken discussed the “urgent humanitarian needs in Venezuela.” The South American country has been suffering a political, economic and social crisis for several years.

The US politician described US efforts to work with the Organization of American States, the European Union, and other international groups to “increase multilateral pressure and press for a peaceful and democratic transition” in Venezuela.

The opposition leader confirmed to an Argentine channel on Tuesday night that he had established a dialogue with the US Secretary of State and Canadian Foreign Minister Marc Garneau “as part of the international alliances agenda to rescue democracy in Venezuela. “.

Washington and dozens of other countries including Colombia, Brazil, and Uruguay recognized Guaidó as interim president of Venezuela in January 2019 after the leader of the National Assembly held by the opposition invoked the Constitution to assume an interim presidency. , arguing that the reelection of President Nicolás Maduro in 2018 was fraudulent.

Maduro, for his part, who maintains the support of international allies such as Russia, China and Cuba, affirms that Guaidó is a United States puppet whose objective is to overthrow him and in a coup.

Over the weekend, a White House official told Reuters that the Biden administration was “in no rush” to lift the sanctions imposed on Venezuela by former President Donald Trump, but is considering easing them should Maduro take over. measures that show that you are ready to negotiate.

