US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed relations between Russia and Ukraine during telephone talks. This was stated on Monday, January 3, in a statement by the head of the State Department on the official website departments.

“Secretary of State Blinken and Foreign Minister Cavusoglu discussed the importance of continuing coordination with regard to the threat of Russian escalation in Ukraine”, – follows from the material.

According to the press service of the State Department, the interlocutors also touched upon the appointment of a special envoy by Turkey to discuss the process of normalizing relations with Armenia. They also touched upon events in Sudan, Ethiopia and in the Caucasus.

Blinken and Cavusoglu also talked about bilateral cooperation as NATO allies to address issues of mutual interest.

The day before, on January 2, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a telephone conversation with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, confirmed his intention to further intensify mutually beneficial partnership between the countries.

In the course of the talks, in particular, international topics were also touched upon, including the well-known proposals for the development of legally formalized agreements guaranteeing the security of Russia, the situation in the Transcaucasus, and issues of the Syrian and Libyan settlement.

On December 22, Russia, Iran and Turkey reaffirmed their commitment to support the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee. A joint statement by the countries said that Israel’s use of civilian aircraft to cover up aggression in Syria violated international rules.