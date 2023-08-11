The Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Alicia Bárcena, and the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, proposed this Thursday in Washington to develop a working group to discuss the buoys with saws that Texas has placed along the border in the waters of the Rio Grande (Rio Grande in the United States) and that Mexico denounces that they have caused the death of at least two immigrants who tried to cross it.

The elimination of the “floating wall” is one of Mexico’s top priorities in the bilateral relationship since the governor of Texas, Gregg Abbott, ordered the placement of the buoys last month in an attempt to stop the irregular passage of migrants and strengthen border security. The Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to force the state to remove those artifacts; the Mexican government has issued two diplomatic notes of complaint about the buoys.

The lawsuit “is very helpful to us” in a “very delicate situation,” Bárcena assured at a press conference after his meeting with Blinken at the State Department in Washington. It was the first between the two since the appointment of the diplomat to relieve Marcelo Ebrard in June.

“I think we are going to find a solution,” said the secretary. “I am leaving with a very hopeful prospect that we will possibly create a working group” that will determine what steps to take once the US courts rule on the lawsuit, something that is expected to happen in September.

For his part, Blinken defended taking the matter to court: “We must let the judicial process take its course. This is the appropriate way to proceed for a country that complies with the rule of law.”

Mexico alleges that the placement of the buoys, which according to this government are located mostly on the Mexican side of the border, violates the 1944 Water Treaty. A barbed wire fence and earthworks on an islet between the Mexican city Piedras Negras and the American Eagle Pass violate the 1970 Boundary Treaty and can cause obstructions in the riverbed, which suffers floods in rainy seasons.

During her visit to Washington, the chancellor met, in addition to Blinken, with the White House National Security Adviser, Jake Sullivan, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, with whom she discussed immigration, economic and and have agreed to strengthen collaboration to fight fentanyl, the synthetic drug that causes the majority of overdose deaths in the United States and is produced by Mexican cartels.

Washington denounces that the cartels produce the drug in clandestine laboratories in Mexico. The president of the neighboring country, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, denies that the synthetic substance is manufactured in his nation.

The Mexican authorities are working on the construction of a “control strategy for chemical precursors and health protection”, in which the Secretary of the Navy, the Secretary of Health and the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks participate, has pointed out the diplomat.

The Government of López Obrador is already working on “monitoring, tracking and locating in real time regulated chemical substances”, the synthetic precursors of the drug that enter the country legally for use in sectors such as pharmaceuticals or cosmetics. It also seeks to “monitor, track, and locate in real time the regulated chemical substances that enter Mexico, as well as generate a database of the subjects, substances, quantities, and regulated activities that are carried out with them to guarantee legal tracking.” .

“The goal is to have only two legal entry points, one in the Pacific and one in the Atlantic,” he declared.

Detection of precursors that enter the country illegally for clandestine use is more complicated. As he explained, among other things, these substances arrive in Mexico in small shipments, which make their detection more difficult. The country has installed specialized laboratories at ports and airports of entry where up to 72 different chemical precursors can be detected. A digital tracking system is also being tested.

Bárcena’s visit to Washington coincided with the assassination in Ecuador of the presidential candidate, who had denounced threats from the Mexican cartels. Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso revealed that he has requested assistance from the US FBI and assures that the federal police office will send a team. Blinken declined to confirm the news. Bárcena, for his part, expressed his “deep concern over the event” and reiterated his government’s willingness to support Ecuador in whatever it requests. The senior official has maintained that there is no evidence of the involvement of criminal groups in her country in the murder of Fernando Villavicencio.

