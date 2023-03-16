US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that his country provides more than $331 million in humanitarian aid to Ethiopia.
“In Ethiopia, we are providing more than $331 million in humanitarian assistance to support health and nutrition services, access to clean water, combat food insecurity, and provide vital services to refugees,” Blinken said in a tweet on his Twitter account.
Blinken arrived in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, late Tuesday.
