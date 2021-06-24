On social networks, the testimony of the American bassist, one of the founders of the Californian band, and the solidarity and affection of fans and colleagues

Genoa – The suffering face and the uncertainty for the future in the gaze. The image taken in a hospital room showing him with a drip inserted in his arm gives a good idea of ​​how complicated and hard the period that Mark Hoppus is going through is.

Mark Hoppus in an image taken from his Instagram profile

In some stories posted on Instagram, the 49-year-old American singer and bassist, founder of Blink-182 with Tom DeLonge and Scott Raynor, revealed that he had gotten sick with cancer and for this reason he had undergone chemotherapy in the last three months: the cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, but at the same time I am surrounded by amazing doctors, my family and friends who are helping to overcome this. I still have months of care ahead of me, but I’m trying to stay confident and positive. I am looking forward to being free of this cancer and to be able to see you all at a concert in the near future. I love you all, “wrote the musician of the Californian pop-punk band.

Strong words that moved the fans of the group formed in the early nineties and consecrated to international success a few years later thanks to the singles “All the Small Things”, “Adam’s Song” and “What’s My Age Again?”, extracted from the third album “Enema of the State” and that after the release of the single “Qarantine”, written in the months of the pandemic, laid the foundations for the release of a new album which should arrive later this year.

The message launched on Instagram by the musician

Among the many messages of solidarity and encouragement for Hoppus, also that of his colleague and friend Tom DeLonge: “I have known about Mark’s situation for a while and what I can add, to what he has already written today, is that he is a strong person, a superman who will face this difficult obstacle with a big heart “, wrote the guitarist on Twitter. Words of affection also from Travis Barker:” Mark is my brother. I love him, I support him and I will always be by his side, both on stage and in the life of every day, ”the Blink-182 guitarist told E! News magazine.