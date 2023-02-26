The American musician confirmed through his social networks that he fractured one of his fingers in rehearsals with the band.

Travis Barker, drummer of the renowned American band Blink-182 is a doubt for the concert that the musical group will give in Lima. Via Twitter, the famous percussionist told that he fractured one of his fingers while rehearsing with his classmates on February 8th.

“Yesterday I was playing the drums in rehearsals and I broke my finger so hard that I dislocated it and tore my ligaments,” the American published without specifying which finger had been injured.

A week later, Barker suffered a second hand injury. Through Instagram stories, the 57-year-old drummer showed how his ring finger on his left hand was dislocated.

Unfortunately, after these incidents, his presence in both Mexico and Peru, countries that he would visit on March 11 and 14, respectively, is still uncertain, since this type of accident requires several days of rest and recovery.

Meanwhile in Chile, local media assure that the North American band would be canceling his presence at the famous music festival Lollapalooza, which will be held on March 19 at Parque Cerrillos.

Travis played with a broken arm in 2006

It is not the first time that Travis has suffered this type of incident a few weeks after appearing at important events for Blink-182. In September 2006, the musician broke his left arm while recording a music video with Hoppus for the group +44, a band he had in parallel.

Likewise, in a concert with this group, in the city of San Diego, in 2006, Barker was injured playing and Hoppus highlighted him to the public: “Have you noticed that our drummer plays these with one arm? Our drummer does not need two arms”, exclaimed the vocalist.