American punk rock band Blink-182 has been forced to cancel their Latin American tour because their drummer, Travis Barker, will have to undergo finger surgery. “We had one of those accidents that no one saw coming. […] We have to improve it before we can do anything,” the band’s singer, Tom DeLonge, explained this Wednesday in a message shared on networks.

The band has made the decision with sadness. “It’s something we wanted to do for a long time,” added DeLonge, who has called these performances “the most important” in the world for a band. Between the events scheduled were the Lollapalooza festival, in Argentina; the Estéreo Picnic, in Colombia; the Asuncionico, in Paraguay; the Tecate Pa’l Norte and the Imperial GNP Tijuana, in Mexico; and more performances in Chile, Peru and Brazil.

The singer has defended that they will resume the planned concerts in 2024. “I want you to know that we are devastated and that we plan to return,” he said in the video. The singer’s statement has been contrasted by some of the festivals, such as Tecate Pa’l Norte, which confirm that the American band will participate in next year’s edition.

The singer has regretted that the cancellation has come at “the highest point” of his career. The punk band has more than 15 million monthly listeners on the Spotify platform, where their figures show the reality of their success. His most streamed song, All The Small Things, exceeds 800 million views.

The trio formed by DeLonge, Barker and bassist Mark Hoppus has experienced a series of comings and goings in recent years. They broke up in 2005 and got back together in 2009, after Barker survived a plane crash. In 2015, Barker and Hoppus announced DeLonge’s departure, a report the singer denied. That year, the bassist and drummer gave their first concert with Matt Skiba substituting for the singer. DeLonge and Hoppus resumed their friendship in 2022, and announced the current world tour, which was due to start on March 11 in Tijuana.

With its decision, the group postpones the performances also scheduled for some close dates, such as the one on March 14, where they were to perform at the San Marcos Stadium in Lima (in Peru); or those scheduled at the Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City, where they were going to chain three dates: March 28, 29 and 31.

