A team of scientists from the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine wondered about the treatment of blindness caused by disorders of the retina blinding through the introduction into the retina of healthy photoreceptor cells derived in a dish from stem cells and thus restore vision. This is a simple and tempting strategy for treating blindness, but the approach has encountered a number of scientific obstacles, including introduced cells that die quickly or fail to integrate with the retina.

In order to overcome this obstacle, the research team of University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, in collaboration with researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, and the National Institutes of Health’s National Eye Institute (NEI), developed a new study based on the introduction of human photoreceptor cells into the retina of dogs. A cocktail of immunosuppressive drugs allowed the cells to survive for months in the recipients’ retinas, where they began to form connections with existing retinal cells.

The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Stem Cell Reports.

Blindness and stem cell therapy: this is what the new study says

“In this study, we wanted to know if we could, one, improve the surgical delivery of these cells to the subretinal space; two, image of the cells in vivo; three, improve their survival; and four, seeing them migrate into the retinal layer where they should be and start integrating, ”he said William BeltranProfessor of Ophthalmology at the Penn Vet and senior author of the study. “The answer to all those questions was yes,” added the expert, explaining the dynamics needed to treat blindness. See also Centennial of the Promulgation of the Political Constitution of the State of Sinaloa of 1922

Beltran And Gustavo Aguirre of the Penn Vet they have long been interested in addressing the disorders of retinal blinding and consequent blindness and have enjoyed great satisfaction to date in the production of corrective gene therapies for conditions with known causal genes. But for an important case series of hereditary retinal degeneration, no gene has been identified. In other patients, the disease progressed so much that no photoreceptor cells remained intact enough for gene therapy. In both scenarios, a regenerative medicine approach, in which photoreceptors could be regrown outright, would be extremely valuable.

To develop cell therapy, Beltran’s team joined groups led by John Wolfe of CHOP and Penn Vet; David Gamm the University of Wisconsin-Madison; And Kapil Bharti to NEI, in a consortium supported by NEI’s Audacious Goals for Regenerative Medicine initiative. The partnership combined Beltran’s team’s expertise in canine models with retinal degeneration blindness and extensive experience in cell therapy approaches of Wolfe, Gamm and Bharti laboratories.

The photoreceptor cells, which are made up of rods and cones, form a layer of the external retina that is essential to start the vision process, whereby the energy of light is transformed into an electrical signal. To function properly, they must form a connection, or synapse, with the cells of the inner retina to transmit visual information. Therefore, the goal of this cell therapy is to recreate this layer and allow it to integrate with the other cell types in the retina to transmit signals from one layer to another. See also Heroes: police officers from León, Guanajuato, attend two deliveries; are recognized by municipality

During the development of research into the treatment of blindness, the team of scientists used stem cell-derived precursors of human photoreceptor cells developed in the Gamm laboratory as the basis of cell therapy. In collaboration with the Bharti lab, they developed a novel surgical approach to inject the cells, which were labeled with fluorescent markers, into the retinas of seven dogs with normal vision and three with an inherited form of retinal degeneration, then used a variety of – invasive imaging techniques to track cells over time.

“The use of a large animal model that undergoes a natural form of retinal degeneration and has a human-sized eye was instrumental in optimizing a safe and efficient surgical procedure to deliver doses of cells that could be used in patients,” he explained. Gamm. The researchers observed that cellular uptake was significantly better in animals with retinal degeneration than in those with normal retina.

“What we have shown is that if you inject the cells into a normal retina that has its own photoreceptor cells, the retina is practically intact and acts as a physical barrier, so the introduced cells do not connect with the second order neurons in the retina. , the bipolar cells, ”Beltran noted:“ But in three dogs that were in an advanced stage of retinal degeneration, the retinal barrier was more permeable. In that environment, the cells had a better ability to start moving into the correct layer of the retina ”.

See also When is the best day to see the 2022 Aquarid meteor shower? Because the transplanted human cells could be interpreted by the dogs’ immune systems as foreign entities, the researchers did what would be done in other tissue transplant procedures: they gave the dogs immunosuppressive drugs. The trio of drugs had previously been tested by Oliver Garden, a veterinary immunologist with Penn Vet at the time of the study, who is now dean of the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine.

In fact, while the injected cell populations decreased substantially in dogs that did not receive the immunosuppressive drugs, the number of cells decreased but then remained in the dogs that received the cocktail. Further characterization of the introduced cells revealed evidence of potential synapses: “We have seen that yes, some seem to ‘shake hands’ with those second-order neurons,” Beltran concluded. “There seemed to be contact.”