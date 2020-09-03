Some babies are born before the completion of 9 months of pregnancy. In all such cases, the reasons for these may vary. But due to premature birth, such children lose weight and the retina of the eye is not fully developed. Due to low weight and no time spent inside the womb, many medical procedures are done to save the life of such children. There are also some procedures that do not support the underdeveloped retina of these premature babies. In this situation the child does not have the ability to see in the eyes and it increases the risk of blindness …

Retinal time in the womb

– Most of the children who are born before the completion of pregnancy, usually suffer from some disease. These diseases can range from normal to severe conditions, most of which can be cured through the right treatment. But if the eyes of the child are not taken care of properly, the child may suffer blindness for life.

Why blindness is created in young children

When the baby is in the womb, during that period, between 20 and 40 weeks of pregnancy, the process of retinal development in the eye of the baby goes on. In such a situation, the retina is not completely formed in the eyes of children who are born prematurely. Suppose a child is born in the 28th week of pregnancy, then there is a possibility that the child will have a serious eye problem.

Causes of increasing blindness in young children

Why the eyesight goes away

-In today’s time, saving the lives of premature children is easier than 20 years ago. That’s why doctors save the child’s life but it is difficult to cope with the problem of underdeveloped retina of the eyes. This is also because the child does not get the life saving treatment along with the eye saving treatment. That is, child specialists give full focus on saving the child’s life, but in most cases due to lack of information and lack of awareness, the parents do not take their premature child to the eye specialist and especially the ROP specialist. ROP experts help a premature baby develop a retina in the eyes and preserve its eyesight.

Childbirth malfunction at birth

This treatment falls heavily on the child

After the premature birth, when a number of medical procedures are done to save the child’s life, he is also given oxygen. Because her langs and other parts of the body are also not working as efficiently as the organs of children who are born after the completion of pregnancy.

-The child’s body is given oxygen to maintain blood flow and respiration. If there is a slight omission in deciding the unit of oxygen from the health experts during the process of delivering oxygen, then there is an increased risk of the baby’s eyes being illuminated. This is called Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP).

Keep these things in mind

– Neonatal Practitioner can provide the right amount of oxygen to the child in the best way. Therefore, along with child specialists, parents should also take care that the treatment being given to the child does not have any problem in any way. After giving birth to the child with oxygen and other treatments, 1 after birth. ROP Screening should also be done within the month. Only then can the child’s eyes and his vision be saved.

