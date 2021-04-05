A march in favor of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in October 2020. HENRY ROMERO / Reuters

Given that it is a discursive strategy that they continue to take advantage of, at the expense of the naive, it is more or less understandable that the federal government and its environment ensure that those who criticize and question them do so out of attachment to corrupt interests and unspeakable. Who, who is not a debtor or a plaintiff of the old conservative and mafia order, could dare to doubt the new, popular and highly virtuous one? That is their argument.

Identifying all criticism as part of a campaign by the current opposition (PRI, PAN, PRD, and groups linked to their leaders) is a simple and profitable trick. For this reason, anyone who raises their voice is prescribed the familiar “And why didn’t you say it before?” (even if it has: they don’t care). Or you are accused of being the employee of some notorious scoundrel. And if there is no evidence of such behaviors or connections, a more crooked trick is used: it is related to nonspecific “foreign interests”. Because, of course, what the “dark forces” of the planet want is to cause our ruin and only by “closing ranks” with the Government can we avoid incurring “treason”. And the homeland was missing more, they are.

Needless to say, such statements are absurd and false only suitable for the consumption of fools, joints and draperies. And that they start from a confusion between the legitimate anger of millions and the sectarian annoyance of a few. Of course there are those who defend the memory and interests of the “old order.” Their sympathies, affinities, rinses and behaviors have been public for years and remain so today. But criticism and rejection of the ineptitude, authoritarianism, stupidity and undeniable failures of this government also come from sectors very different (and far away) from those “conservative” lobbies that so obsess the president and his devotees.

You have to be very blind and very vile to profess (and spread) the idea that feminists, scientists, academics, artists, private sector doctors, graduate students, parents of children with cancer, small businessmen and merchants, journalists, environmentalists, members of civil society organizations (these are, in all cases, groups attacked by the president, his officials and representatives), or the simple skeptical citizen who does not buy into the salvific propaganda, are part of a conspiracy that aims to end the hope of this country (and hope was missing more, they are too).

Let’s stop fooling around: the president does not insult, disqualify and attack these sectors (as happens every day of the week, at his morning press conference) because he is “misinformed.” He does so knowing that it is in his best interest to sell the idea that only the evil and corrupt repudiate his policies.

The analysts, whether they are militants or “equidistant”, who buy this manichean and lying speech and strive to seek the black hand of the conspiracy (and even put their hands to their heads, denouncing a “coup”) behind each complaint , protest, criticism and questioning, instead of trying to understand where the public annoyance with the government comes from, they only reinforce the postulates of the official propaganda. Whether they know it or not, they are collaborators, as were those who played the same role in previous administrations.

Washing the face of a government determined to maintain, concentrate, and expand its power while the country’s economy, health, education, security, and growth collapse is not patriotism. Half a century ago, a whole Carlos Fuentes put himself at the intellectual service of the PRI government and invited various intellectuals to do the same. The moral choice was “between Echeverría or fascism,” the historic journalist Fernando Benítez, a close friend of Fuentes and also a supporter of the president, settled down. At this point in the game it is clear that, whether they were sincere or interested, those great men were not right. In Mexico, and history amply demonstrates it, siding with the government and power is always equivalent to turning our backs on the citizens.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country