Hpublicly the bus is not that full. And the subway is not overcrowded again. The longer the pandemic lasts, the more people think that way. But not all of them. An empty subway is a horror for the blind and visually impaired. They are based on the behavior of others, that is the herd instinct. If many get off, then the train is probably at the Hauptwache and not on Grüneburgweg. If there are only a few scattered passengers on the train, the herd instinct will not work. Remarks like “We’ll be at the model school soon” are not to be heard either. And how do I address someone I suspect five meters away? Sure, there is the loudspeaker announcement. But what if it doesn’t work? And what about the distance if you can’t see the distance?

The pandemic is making life difficult for everyone, but especially for some. At least five to six people stand in front of the bakery every morning. How does a blind man know when to go in? So he asks: is someone here, or can someone tell me where I am? It’s not easy for everyone. “You have to endure that,” says Andreas Enzmann, director of the Frankfurt Foundation for the Blind and Visually Impaired, which is based in Adlerflychtstrasse in the north end and is a subsidiary of the Polytechnic Society. Most of them just want to line up, according to his words, without asking big questions. “You are now in third place.” The Frankfurters are helpful, Enzmann says too. However, the willingness to help cannot go so far as to lead someone to the bakery by the elbow. Distance!

There is also the matter of the mask or the three-pack of scarf, hat, mask, if the sensory organs are “packed” that help with orientation. The FFP2 mask attenuates the volume, making it difficult to hear what the other is saying. It also hinders the smell. You can smell it when you stand in front of Café Wacker. Hearing restricted, the sense of smell as well, not seeing or only very poorly – all that remains is touching. “Then feel your way from apples to oranges at Rewe,” says Enzmann and adds: “Congratulations”.

The pandemic burning glass

You have to look for other solutions; the virus takes a piece of your independence. So they ask someone in the family whether they come along to go shopping, get help from volunteers, order groceries to be taken home or hire professional services, such as the driving and escort service of the association “Blindenfreunde”, with which the Frankfurt Foundation for the blind and Visually impaired working together.

Some suffer more from the pressures of the pandemic, some less. In Enzmann’s experience, this also depends on self-esteem. Corona acts like a burning glass – as in so many things in life. If someone is defensive, it increases reluctance. If someone is offensive, he can cope better with it. For Enzmann, however, one thing is clear: In order to get through these difficult times without harm, the blind and visually impaired need a good dose of self-confidence. For this self-confidence, in turn, the correct use of the blind techniques is important. How do I use the long stick, how do I shop, how do I pay at the checkout? The problem at the moment is the same as with the baker: How do I get into the supermarket?

Orientation and mobility, practical life skills, coping with everyday life – the Frankfurt Foundation for the Blind and Visually Impaired naturally offers basic blind technical training, which includes much more, such as learning braille. However, when a dangerous virus dictates everyday life, everything becomes much more complicated. However, like so many, the Foundation for the Blind has learned from the first lockdown that the pandemic has encountered digital forms of assistance. It is only thanks to the technology that she can “manage” almost all parts of her program, as Enzmann puts it.

More phone inquiries in the pandemic

There is distance learning, whether via mobile phone or via a podcast. There are plans to set up a virtual classroom with a blackboard on which documents can be pushed back and forth. Documents with really big letters – for the rest of the world. Advice is given over the phone, also about all the questions that have nothing to do with Corona: How do I get on with learning? In any case, according to Enzmann, the number of phone calls has tripled.