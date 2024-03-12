JERUSALEM. Blindfolded, held prisoner, beaten, forced to undress in front of Israeli soldiers. It is the complaint of a group of Palestinian doctors against Israel, according to what the BBC reports. Among these Ahmed Abu Sabha, a doctor at the Nasser hospital, who said that he was even held down using muzzled dogs and then the Israeli soldiers broke his hand. Several other doctors, many of whom have chosen to remain anonymous, speak of both physical and psychological humiliation. There are stories of doctors and nurses forced to remain on their knees for hours, undressed and then doused repeatedly with ice water. The facts date back to when the Israeli army raided the hospital in Khan Younis, in the south of Gaza, one of the few still functioning in the Strip, on 15 February, as Israeli intelligence had made it known that the hospital hosted Hamas agents. According to the Israelis, some hostages captured by Hamas on 7 October were also hidden in the hospital. Hamas, for its part, has always denied using medical facilities as a hideout for its fighters. Footage secretly shot on February 16 shows a line of men in their underwear in front of the hospital's emergency room building, kneeling with their hands behind their heads. In front of some of them, medical coats can be seen on the ground. The Israeli army justified itself by saying that “as a rule, it is often necessary for suspected terrorists to hand over their clothes so that they can be searched and to ensure that they are not hiding explosive vests or other weapons. The clothes are not immediately returned to the detainees, due to the suspicion that they may hide means that can be used for hostile purposes, such as knives.”