Berlin. Breast cancer must be detected at an early stage and various methods are used for this purpose. Palpation continues to play an important role, and sometimes the fine sense of touch of blind women is also used.

For example, Christine Kanetzki takes almost an hour for her patient and feels every inch of the chest with her fingers. Also the lymph nodes of the neck, clavicle and armpits. Get an overview of tissue temperature, shape and firmness.

“It’s like an inspection,” says Kanetzki. The blind woman has been working as a tactile medical examiner (EMT) for almost 10 years. She offers a detailed palpation exam of the breasts, called a tactile scan, at gynecology clinics.

“The sense of touch that we have cannot be studied. As blind people, we depend on him,” she notes.

Tactilography was organized in Germany through the Discovering Hands Service GmbH, founded in 2011 in Mülheim an der Ruhr in North Rhine-Westphalia.

This company has already trained almost 60 blind or visually impaired tactile medical examiners, says Frank Hoffmann, its creator and ideologue.

Many of the tumors found in gynecological consultations are already between one and two centimeters in size, explains the gynecologist and obstetrician.

According to their own studies, blind women trained in this trade can detect changes up to 0.6 centimeters in size.

Kanetzki says that the usefulness of blind people and their sense of touch in detecting cancer was often questioned. “Doctors trust me. When I feel small changes, they implement more steps”.

He maintains that typing is recommended once a year. “Many women come to see me on a regular basis. Also former breast cancer patients use this type of prevention. There are normal tissue alterations in the breast, which can be scary, but with our sense of touch we can distinguish well”.

The EMT should be understood as health care personnel, says Hoffman. “The findings are passed on to doctors, who evaluate, make a conclusive diagnosis and decide how to proceed.”

Tactilography can be an adjunct for early cancer detection and is comparable to touch at the gynecologist, estimates Susanne Weg-Remers of the German Cancer Research Center in Heidelberg.

Does not replace mammography

“The tumor has to have reached a certain size to be able to palpate it”, he specifies. Therefore, she says, tachography is only recommended as an additional option for women between the ages of 50 and 69.

“It can’t replace a mammogram,” says Weg-Remers, head of the cancer information service, adding that only this type of study verifiably reduces cancer mortality.

Hoffman explains that blind or visually impaired women who organize from Discovering Hands receive 10 months of training under medical supervision.