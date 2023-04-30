Racing games for blind people, that’s thoughtful.

RC games are constantly evolving. We’ve been around since the 80’s. In most cases, it’s about better gameplay, even nicer graphics and even clearer sound. There isn’t a whole lot you can do about a racing game, of course. Racing is often driving around in a vehicle. There’s not much you can do there.

But at Turn 10 Studios (the makers of Forza Motorsport) they have found a niche: blind people. That is particularly remarkable. The visual aspect for games is basically the most important.

You can still play a racing game with the sound off. Without sight it is not possible.

Blind Driving Assists

Of Blind Driving Assists should it be possible for blind people to also play Forza Motorsport. It is specifically for people who are visually impaired or completely blind.

One of the methods to enable a blind person to drive is ‘Steering Guide’. This sends the sound to the left or right when a left or right turn is coming. Handy, huh? This way the sightless gamer can still hear which way to go.

Even more sounds for blind people

There is also a sound to let the driver know that they are almost at the track limits and are driving off the track. There is also a sound before braking. Funny, they did that for upshifting too, but it’s not necessary, is it? After all, you can hear the engine.

This also applies to a lesser extent to the noise when you overtake another car. Nowadays the sound in games is much better than it used to be, so you can hear pretty well when you pass another car. But just to be sure, there is an extra sound that confirms that an overtaking action has taken place.

Forza Motorsport 8 will also be available to people who are not blind. The game should be released sometime this year for the Xbox and PC.

Read more? These are the 11 most addictive racing games of all time!

This article Blind people can now also play racing games appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Blind #people #play #racing #games