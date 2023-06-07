Diego Sousai

06/07/2023 – 5:05 am

A blind mystic who supposedly predicted 9/11 is said to have predicted a nuclear disaster that will devastate Earth before the end of 2023. Baba Vanga, a blind Bulgarian woman, is rumored to have predicted some of the greatest events in world history.

She died more than a quarter of a century ago, but many of her predictions came true long after her death. Now, followers of her claim that Baba Vanga predicted a devastating nuclear disaster that will happen this year.

+ Seer Baba Vanga predicted Russia superpower and “Vladimir” as the king of the world

The mystique is said to have warned of a major nuclear power plant explosion in 2023 that would cause toxic clouds to form over Asia. Its followers believe that other countries could be affected by the explosion due to the spread of serious diseases as the toxic clouds fill the air.

Baba Vanga Predictions for 2023

In addition to the nuclear disaster, Baba Vanga made four other big predictions for 2023. Firstly, she is said to have predicted that the Earth’s orbit will change.

While our planet’s orbit around the sun changes marginally over tens of thousands of years, a more dramatic change would be devastating.

A movement closer to the Sun would melt glaciers and flood the planet, while a movement further away could plunge us into an ice age.

Baba Vanga is also believed to have predicted a powerful solar storm that will shake up the climate in 2023. Solar storms are disturbances in the sun that can emanate out of the heliosphere and impact the Earth.

Some have interpreted his words to mean that a solar tsunami is coming, which could cause major technological failures – although small solar storms do occur regularly without devastation.

The Bulgarian mystic would also have predicted that a biological weapon will be used by a superpower in 2023, causing hundreds of thousands of deaths.

Biological weapons are microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria or fungi, or toxic substances produced by living organisms that are released to cause illness and death in humans, animals or plants. They are prohibited by the Biological Weapons Convention.

Finally, Baba Vanga is believed to have predicted the end of natural pregnancies this year. Supporters of his claim that all babies will be created in labs, with states and medical experts deciding who gets one. Parents, they say, will be able to choose traits like hair and eye color.

There’s a lot to happen in the seven months left to 2023!

What is the story of Baba Vanga?

Baba Vanga died in 1996 at the age of 75, but it is claimed that during her lifetime she predicted the COVID-19 pandemic, the 9/11 attacks, the death of Princess Diana and the Chernobyl disaster.

According to legend, the mystique grew up on a farm in Romania and was blinded in a dust storm when she was 12 years old.

It was then, her followers claim, that she received a paranormal gift that allowed her to see the future.

What did Baba Vanga predict?

Baba Vanga first rose to prominence after accurately predicting the sinking of the Kursk in 2000.

She stated that in August 1999, “Kursk will be covered with water and the whole world will cry about it”.

The Russian nuclear submarine sank 12 months after the date supposedly predicted by Vanga, killing all on board.

“The American brothers will fall after being attacked by the steel birds.

“Wolves will be howling in a bush, and innocent blood will be flowing.”

Some say this relates to the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York.























