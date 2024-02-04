Through a video that went viral, Anthony Ferraro, musician and motivational speaker, shared the way Being blind he manages to read stories to his little daughtera fact that became an example that there are no barriers for love.

Every day, millions of people share content on their social networks, some show how to prepare cooking recipes, others their best fashion tips, even the most daring seek to rise to fame as an artist through these platforms, so every day we find endless content, some of which manage to touch the most sensitive fibers of the audience.

Such is the case of Anthony Ferraro, who uploaded an emotional video reading beads to his daughter in Braille to his Instagram account, where he has more than 340,000 followers and with whom he shares his daily life to motivate them to achieve their goals regardless of life circumstances.

The blind man who added braille to his daughter's stories so he could read to her

In the clip, the man says that Thanks to a special machine for engraving braille on normal books, he is able to read his favorite stories to his daughter. He added that even the little girl tries to copy her movements to try to read Braille as well.

In the video where he shows his collection of stories with braille You can also hear how he says that he loves spending time with his daughter and that she will grow familiar with that way of reading stories.

He blind man who found a way to read stories to his baby He has taken on the task of carrying his message in conferences through different digital platforms such as social networks, podcasts and YouTube. There he shares his story for everyone who wants to listen to it and in particular those like him who cannot see with their eyes, but can see with their hearts, as he states that “the only disability is a bad attitude.”