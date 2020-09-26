41-year-old BBC employee Neil Prior (Neil Prior) was caught downloading porn right in the office of the publication, because of which he was left without work. According to The Sun, the reason for the journalist’s actions remained a mystery to many of his colleagues: they all knew that the man was completely blind when he was 13 years old.

At the same time, none of the people who worked with Pryor think that he pretended to be blind and secretly watched videos for adults. Colleagues interviewed anonymously are sure that he really lost his sight. “I have known him for many years, he is absolutely blind,” said one of them.

“Maybe he was listening to the soundtrack. I just can’t imagine why else he needs it. It’s a shame that it happened. He’s a great guy and a talented journalist, ”added another former colleague of the fired man. BBC officials declined to comment on his dismissal.

Prior has worked for the BBC since 2001. He was a staff member at the Swansea, Wales office.

In August, it was reported that British electrician David West was out of work after accidentally playing a pornographic video. The man launched the video during a meeting attended by over 100 people. At the same time, West argued that the sounds that colleagues mistook for female moans were in fact the cries of geese.