London hotel kicks out blind girl for allegedly forging guide documents

The staff of a London hotel kicked a blind guest out into the street, as it seemed to them that the girl was lying about her disability. Writes about it Mirror.

Angharad Paget-Jones, 29, is staying at the Enfield Premier Inn with her partner and a golden retriever named Tudor. Closer to the night, when the girl fell asleep, her young man took the pet for a walk – on the way back he was stopped by the hotel staff and demanded proof that it was a guide dog. The man pointed to a special leash and a collar with a tag, but this answer did not suit the workers.

According to the British woman, her partner promised to bring the certificate in the morning, but the employees did not agree and suspected fraud. They followed the man into the room, and when he closed the door, they opened it with their master key and burst inside. According to Paget-Jones, security woke her up from bed in her underwear and demanded that the couple with the dog leave the hotel immediately. When the girl showed the documents, she was told that it was a fake that “anyone can buy on the Internet.”

Paget-Jones said she would sue the hotel for discrimination. A Premier Inn spokesman said the hotel has launched an urgent investigation into the incident and is in touch with the injured tourist.

