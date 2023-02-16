With videoA blind 13-year-old girl with a severe autistic disorder recently caused astonishment at the filming of the new British TV show The piano . In the middle of a busy station, she flawlessly played a complicated piece by composer Chopin at the station piano. The renowned professional pianist Lang Lang is on the jury and was left speechless.

The Channel 4 show invites amateur pianists to showcase their talent at station pianos across England. They do not know that behind the scenes – sometimes even next to the toilets – two jurors are listening. Pop star Mika and top pianist Lang Lang choose one contestant each episode to perform in London’s Royal Festival Hall, known as one of the most beautiful halls in the world.

Among the candidates is Lucy (13), a blind girl with autism and learning difficulties. Accompanied by her piano teacher Daniel, she takes the stage at the station, as can be seen in a fragment released by the channel. If he tells them Nocturne, opus 9, number 1 by Chopin, Lang Lang’s mouth is already falling open. ,,It is unbelievable that she can do this,” he says when the girl then plays the stars of heaven. ,,Hh-how… does she learn this? It is unbelievable.” See also Ex-Economy Minister wins 1st round of voting in UK

Passers-by at the station also listen breathlessly, sometimes even in tears. “Oh my God, this is impossible,” says Lang Lang. ,,I’m speechless, I don’t know what to say.” For colleague Mika that literally applies: the Grace Kellysinger can’t speak a word. “Two outspoken chatterboxes like us, who are now blown away and speechless, it says enough,” he concludes. Watch Lucy’s performance, read more below:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

How did she learn this?

Lucy was not yet in Wednesday night’s premiere episode and her whole story will be discussed later, but it became clear earlier how important music is to her. From the moment someone put a keyboard in front of her, she started playing. See also Italy | Landslide on the island of Ischia in Italy, at least 13 people missing

She got to know pieces by placing her hands on teacher Daniel’s as he played, according to a video from The Amber Trust, a charity dedicated to the musical development of visually impaired children. When she knows the music better, she puts her hands under Daniel’s. By breaking up the lessons into five-minute chunks, she keeps it up.

The girl enjoys the music by moving with her whole body, especially her head. During the lessons, the teacher sometimes helps her head to be a little quieter, so that the concentration remains at her fingertips. At the end of her performance in The piano can also be seen putting her fingers in her ears. That’s because she likes applause, but she can’t handle the sound very well.

The reviews for the program, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, are very positive. The participants are fascinating, an instant star and the show is one piece of joy, says The Guardian. The reviewer of The Telegraph was sure she would not like the umpteenth talent show, but still fell for the ‘charms’ of the heartwarming program. See also It is necessary to guarantee the Yanomami's own food, says Guajajara

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: