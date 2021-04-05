A few months ago, Troglobytes Games presented an arcade action title to reach consoles, including new generation ones, which goes by the name of Blind Fate: Edo no Yami. A game that is scheduled to arrive in 2021, although today its possible launch window remains in suspense. But to try to remind fans of this genre that the game is still in force, we found a series of gameplays in which Blind Fate: Edo no Yami shows various enemies and battles.

The YouTube channel of the other member involved in this development, editor 101xp, has been the place where several videos have been published, of very short duration, in which we can see the game in action. In these small extracts you can see the fight against some of the bosses that are found in Blind Fate: Edo no Yami.

Blind Fate: Edo no Yami It shows several enemies, different demons that must be defeated in the adventure proposed in Blind Fate: Edo no Yami. The enemies that exhibited are Akaname, Wanyudo and Dorotabo. Japanese folklore is the inspiration they have used to give life to a very striking adventure, since it uses tradition to expose a trip to the future where robots are the main protagonists of this setting.

Dressed like a samurai, Yami He will face all these mechanical enemies representing the Shogunate. Players must fight their way through the darkness with a katana and devastating hand cannon to uncover a shocking truth that lies beyond the confines of the visible realm. And among these dangers, we find some of these bosses that have been the protagonists of these little clips.

Walk the dark path of a blind cyber samurai in this action side scrolling full of robotic Japanese folk tales. Set out with Yami on a journey of revenge to face the dangers of the mysterious Edo period, uncover a forgotten past, and unravel its lost mechanical lore.

For now, there is not much information about the launch of Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, knowing it’s a confirmed game to reach both Xbox consoles and Playstation, including the new generation, as well as to PC, via Steam, where already can be added to wish list.