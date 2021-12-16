Blind Fate: Edo no Yami – Prologue was published these days on Steam, and it’s a kind of introduction to the full game, a trial version free which allows you to have a rather precise idea of ​​the structure and contents of this.

As we have also seen in the trial of Blind Fate: Edo no Yami, the main game is a particular one scrolling action characterized by very challenging combat and a setting that mixes traditional elements of feudal Japan and other futuristic in cyberpunk style.

After the gameplay trailer at E3 2021, we can therefore launch ourselves directly into this strange world with the free Prologue, which you can download at this address on Steam.

As reported by the official page, Blind Fate: Edo no Yami – Prologue is a free introduction to the game world, offering a taste of the story, levels and boss fights, as well as a look into Yami’s past.

It’s a dark, machine-filled new Edo period, where the Shogunate rules Japan through his righteous, but merciless hand: you.

You follow orders. Obey. Kill. Until they kill you.

In the prologue you are in the City of Ghosts, once a resplendent Japanese metropolis, where the outcome of the battles has clearly turned against you: a very powerful opponent has defeated you, plunging into the darkness under crumbling skyscrapers, only to wake you up. and make you see the reality familiar to you in a “different light” … But how real is the world around you?

Learn to survive, trusting only the damaged sensors and the advice of your mentor Tengu. Become stronger and follow the path of blind anger in the crazy and bizarre world of cybernetic and ancient mythology.