Blijdorp Zoo will be taking care of a few special boarders in the coming months, with names such as Brick, Bodhi and Blitzen. Four stranded turtles have been brought in in recent days. A rarity, because the animals hardly wash up in the Netherlands.
Barbara de Jong
Latest update:
26-12-23, 21:33
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Blijdorp #Zoo #frees #fatheaded #turtle #heavy #burden #39What #relief #was39
Leave a Reply