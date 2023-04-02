Sunday, April 2, 2023, 12:35 p.m.



| Updated 2:27 p.m.



El Paso Blanco de Lorca celebrated this Sunday the traditional act of blessing the palms next to the monument to the Hebrew People. The president of the brotherhood, Ramón Mateos, and the president of the Choir of Ladies of the Virgen de la Amargura, María Jesús Pérez, led the large representation of whites, many of them already dressed in the tunic of Hebrews. Among the authorities were the president of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, and the mayor of Lorca, Diego José Mateos.

Next, in the Rosario chapel, a Eucharist officiated by the Paso Blanco chaplain, Eduardo Sánchez, took place in commemoration of the entry of Jesus into Jerusalem.

After the ceremony, the whites accompanied by the band of bugles and drums left the flags of the brotherhood on the balconies of Lope Gisbert street, Corredera and Plaza de España for collection before the procession that will begin at 7:30 p.m. in Plaza de España .