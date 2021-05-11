I.A classic of the disco era can be heard in the dark church. The woman in the orange-pink wool sweater, who performs it and plays the keyboard, cradles her body to the beat of the music, her eyes tightly closed. With a strong voice she sings the words that made the Australian singer John Paul Young famous worldwide: “Love is in the air”. White hearts move above her on the church roof, a video projection. Another video image throws lettering onto the imposing high altar carved from wood. “Love wins” can be read there. In a raffia basket, there are bracelets ready for the churchgoers to take away at the end of the evening. In rainbow colors.

This service on Monday evening in the Catholic Church of St. Mauritius in Frankfurt’s Schwanheim district is unusual, a sign of protest and part of a nationwide campaign. In more than 100 parishes in Germany these days, Catholic priests and believers are defying the Vatican’s ban on blessing homosexual couples. The hashtag “Love wins” is the motto of their uprising against the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which only just reaffirmed the ban on blessings in March.