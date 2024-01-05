Blessing of gay couples but in time. New storm over the Vatican

The decision of Pope francesco to bless them gay couples in church has provoked mixed reactions, especially in Africawhere many priests have harshly criticized this choice of the Pontiff and so the Holy See – we read in Repubblica – has decided to replicate. With a note issued yesterday by the same ministry that had sanctioned the opening recognizes the revoltlimits the novelties, admits that they may be different times and methods are necessary of application depending on the culture, but also rebukes rebellious bishops. “What was expressed by these Episcopal Conferences it cannot be interpreted as a doctrinal opposition, because the document is clear and classic on the marriage and on the sexuality“, write Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandezprefect of the dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, and the secretary Don Armando Matteoin a note edited and published in six languages.

Read also: Conference, Meloni reiterates “I am not blackmailable” and challenges the powers that be

Read also: Pozzolo case, the injured Luca Campana reports the FdI deputy for injuries

The Dad and his men – continues Repubblica – have decided to react with a dual strategy. On the one hand they soften the blow (but causing a new storm) and on the other they differentiate based on the different cultures. The blessingsspecify the leaders of the dicastery responsible for Catholic orthodoxy, they can last even “a few seconds”, even “10 or 15”. They are simple blessings, remember, not comparable to marriage, they do not legitimize homosexuality. And – reference to the African reality – “if there are legislations that they are sentenced to prison and in some cases with torture and even death the mere fact of declaring himself homosexual, it goes without saying that a blessing would be imprudent. It is clear that the bishops do not want to expose homosexual people to violence”, write the leaders of the Doctrine of the Faith, recalling however that “beyond the question of blessings”, there is also a theme of “defence of human dignity”. The mediation attempt does not seem to have convinced anyone.

Subscribe to the newsletter

