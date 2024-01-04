Practice was authorized for the first time in December; act does not change doctrine on marriage

The Vatican published this Thursday (January 4, 2024) a statement stating that the granting of blessings to same-sex couples “it is not a ratification, even less an absolution of the life they lead”. The Vatican's Office of Doctrine reinforced the guidelines established by the Dec. 18 decision, which imposes conditions for the blessing.

In the statement, Cardinal Víctor Manuel Férnandez acknowledged that there are countries with legislation that prohibits homosexuality and unions between same-sex couples, which makes the granting of the blessing restricted to the context. Here's the complete of the statement (PDF – 115 kB).

He also reinforced that priests must decide on a case-by-case basis, but that the proposal is to simply bless couples considered by the Vatican as “irregular” –not in liturgical or ritualized situations.

In December, the Vatican authorized priests of the Catholic Church to administer blessings to same-sex couples. The decision does not authorize or recognize the union in marriage. According to the document, it represents “a paternal gesture”which should not be denied to anyone “you want to express your faith”.

The approval drew criticism from conservative church representatives. Pastor Silas Malafaia criticized the Vatican and stated that Pope Francis is a “hypocritical” what “embarrasses Catholics”.