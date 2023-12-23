Pope Francis' historic opening to blessing same-sex couples or couples in an “irregular” situation for the Catholic Church has divided episcopal conferences around the world. The more conservative wing considers it “blasphemy”, and there are bishops, such as those from some African countries where it is still a crime to be homosexual, from Ukraine and Kazakhstan, who clearly reject the decision.

The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith this week issued a statement entitled Fiducia Supplicans to clarify the controversial issue of blessing couples classified as “irregular”. The prefect of the former Holy Office, Argentine Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández, argued in the text that, in light of the magisterium and the position of Pope Francis, “one can understand the possibility of blessing couples in an irregular situation and same-sex couples without validating officially its status or otherwise alter the Church's perennial teaching on marriage.”

The most recent cardinal to show complete opposition was Gerhard Ludwig Müller, who was previously prefect of the Doctrine of the Faith. He stated that blessing homosexual couples “is blasphemy” in an interview published this Saturday (23) in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. “I say this not on the basis of my official or personal authority, but on the authority of divine revelation. In the Holy Scriptures, the Apostle Paul states that immoral behavior, including same-sex sexual relations, is objectively the expression of worship of the creature, and not of the Creator”, explained the cardinal. “If sexual relations outside of marriage contradict the will of God, then they cannot be blessed, that is, declared good according to the will of the Creator,” he added.

“Christmas gift”

The possibility of granting a “simple blessing” to homosexual couples was received with great satisfaction by the German bishops, who described it as a “Christmas gift”, and also by Swiss, French, English, Belgian, South African, Canadian and Mexicans, among others. A statement from the Mexican Episcopal Conference clarifies that the Fiducia Supplicans takes into account the Church's rich pastoral tradition of “granting informal, non-liturgically ritualized blessings” and that “the Church grants it as a gesture of closeness and accompaniment to help them mature and grow in fidelity to the message of the Gospel.”

However, the bishops of Zambia, an African country where homosexuality is prohibited by law, issued a statement saying that the Vatican's decision should not be “implemented” and “should be the subject of further reflection”, as did the Malawi bishops' conference. , which banned blessings for same-sex couples entirely.

While the Kenyan bishops wrote that the Vatican's decision is generating “anxiety and confusion” among the faithful, the president of the Ghana bishops' conference, Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, said: “What people don't understand is that if a gay couple goes to the priest to be blessed and the pope approves, what you are blessing are just the people, not the union”.

Ukraine's Catholic bishops, for their part, wrote that “without a call to abandon the sinful lives of homosexual couples, the blessing may seem like approval,” and Archbishop Athanasius Schneider of Kazakhstan, always among the leaders of the traditionalist opposition to Francis, prohibited his priests from granting this blessing, which can only be given to a “sincerely repentant sinner with the firm intention not to sin again and to put an end to his own public sinful situation”, reported the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.