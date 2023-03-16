Our markets, commercial centers and retail outlets spread across various cities of the country are witnessing huge promotional offers on the occasion of the approaching holy month of Ramadan, which in the first place perpetuates the stereotypical image imprinted in the minds of many about the holy month, as if it is exclusive to food and its excess, as well as the consumerism of large segments of the public. What their shopping carts in front of the checkout counters in those places tell of what they are doing is closer to randomness and extravagance.

In front of these scenes and images, the issuance of the guide “How to reduce food waste using three low-cost initiatives” is a practical guide for open tables in restaurants, within the framework of the national initiative “Nama”, to urge an essential and important party to contribute effectively to stopping this waste and extravagance that it constitutes, and by that we mean restaurants And the hospitality sector, as well as individuals who are also relied upon to help the initiative reach its goals of reducing food loss and waste by 50% by 2030. This was announced by Her Excellency Maryam Al Muhairi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment upon the official issuance of the guide during the “Voices of Blessing Forum” that was held Recently.

The guide focuses on three initiatives that the hospitality sector can implement to educate the public in this aspect, including “developing messages about food loss and waste designed with the help of behavioral scientists to motivate everyone to reduce the amount of food left on their plates and visual display of the amount of food per serving, to see the size of They ask for food and help them make more sustainable decisions, in addition to starting to use transparent waste baskets that show the amount of waste, as a visual reminder of the daily impact of food waste.

The efforts of the Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiative and the “Food Bank” are evident in this field. The issuance of the guide came days after the issuance of a report launched by the World Government Summit Foundation entitled “Food Loss and Waste: Solutions of the Gulf Cooperation Council to this global challenge.” He stated that “Food loss and waste is a major component of food security, and the United Nations estimates the rate of food loss and waste at about a third of the current global food production annually, while experts believe that there is an opportunity to eradicate hunger in the world if food is preserved from waste and loss.”

The report praised the UAE’s strategy to reach the top of the global food security index by 2051. Let us make the holy month an opportunity for the success of the endeavors and efforts of “Nama”.

