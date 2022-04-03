“It will be a very tough match but we will have our fans to cover our backs and this will be positive”. Alexander Blessin still has in his eyes the great party that a thousand fans gave to the team at the reopening of the sports center after two years of closure for covid- They did it to encourage the team in view of tomorrow’s away match in Verona. There will be 3000 genoans on the Bentegodi steps. «Yesterday’s was an exceptional gesture – underlined the coach -. It was also a sign for us to see that fans, team and staff have come together and compacted in recent weeks. But clearly we have not achieved anything yet and we must continue to work in this way. There is no reason to be too confident and euphoric. But we want to maintain the euphoria. Now you need to be focused to keep this path. I am pleased that the players have taken the right path, but we must continue to work as we have done up to now ».

Verona is one of the surprise teams in the league. «They not only look for one-on-one but also play mirror and use the trident. We have plumbed every detail. They are not a team that takes advantage of fast counter-attacks but they have great qualities in dribbling and ball possession. When they attack they do it all together and try to get a lot of players into the box, which is why they are very dangerous. It is a team that has quality. We must be very careful not to leave them too many spaces ».

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site





SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS