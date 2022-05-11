The Genoa coach saw the Uefa final in 1989 when he was sixteen: “I was among the Italian fans, I thought the grandstand would come down”

Genoa – Alexander Blessin’s hopes of saving Genoa pass from Maradona. The Pibe de Oro has a special place in the heart of the German coach who fell in love with Italian football just seeing a match of the Argentine number ten. To reveal it is Blessin himself. It’s been 33 years.

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS