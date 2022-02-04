Blessin effect on Genoa. At the end of a transfer market that has radically changed the face of the rossoblù team, the coach is preparing to challenge Roma with renewed confidence: “We had two weeks after my first match with Udinese to work on the details, and we are ready to play tomorrow with the same intensity and vivacity already seen in Marassi. We know the value of Roma, but in the end we would like our opponents to be able to say that it is not easy to play against Genoa ”.

enthusiasm

–

Blessin found an environment that welcomed him with enthusiasm: “Everyone is willing to learn and find out what the new staff would bring, to absorb all the news”. The integration of the newcomers is proceeding quickly, but it seems unlikely that tomorrow at the Olimpico there will be room for everyone from the start. “Roma – Blessin closes – have an incredible way of playing, they are very skilled in speed, thanks also to the quality of their men. However, like all teams, it can have difficulties or weaknesses, and there it will be up to us to be able to exploit them ”. Nothing to do, with the Giallorossi, for Rovella and Criscito. Both are not yet fully recovered and will only be back in the group next week.