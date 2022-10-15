Cosenza – Pride. This word Alexander Blessin repeats several times in the post race of Cosenza when he has to describe the performance of his team.

The Stuttgart coach is satisfied with how the rossoblùs approached the match, how they tried to break through the barricades erected by Dionysius but above all how they managed a second half which became complicated due to some referees’ choices. «We won as a team, I’m very proud of my boys – he says Blessin – we always talk about an important match, an important victory, but there are always three points at stake and today we managed to win even if our opponents put a bus in front of the goal so as not to let us score ».

Blessin explained that Genoa took a while to find the measures for Cosenza, slamming for the first 25 minutes against a team set above all not to catch them. «I was expecting this type of match against a defensive opponent, who was very low – adds the coach -. It was very important for us to find the double advantage right away. We were good and concentrated in stemming the restarts of the opponents ».

Even outnumbered and at 2-0, Genoa gave the impression not only of being in control of the game but also to still be able to find the way to the goal. Then came the penalty that made the second half more complicated. «The expulsion and the penalty? I do not comment, but it is the best question you asked me today – says Blessin not holding back his smile – I told the guys that I am very proud of the second half. We have been ordained, showing great maturity. We lowered ourselves to the right and suffered little, conceding almost nothing ».

Partially satisfied with the performance, certainly not with the result, the coach of Cosenza Davide Dionigi. “We had a good first half, with Genoa not finding outlets – he explains – then the episodes penalized us, but we weren’t lucid in recovering after the 2-1 penalty: Genoa, however, is a great team in 10 too. “. For the Calabrian coach, the biggest worry is the lack of forcing in the second half. “We had to do more in the final 25 minutes and they are the ones we will have to analyze – he says – but let’s not forget the strength and experience of the rossoblùs”.