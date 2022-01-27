The coach wants the attacking midfielder for the 4-2-3-1: “Offensive football, it will work here too”. Caicedo towards Inter, but there is the issue of engagement. In exchange, Salcedo could return

Genoa – To hunt for salvation you need the Gegenpressing imported by Alexander Blessin to shock a derelict Griffin resigned to relegation. AND you need a bit of that fantasy that Genoa has terribly lacked in recent years. Since the days of Diego Perotti’s slalom there hasn’t been a player who could easily jump the man, light up the game, inflame the North.

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS