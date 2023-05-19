













Blessed surprise: Nisekoi will have a sequel and it arrives this year

It was announced Nisekoi in a bunko edition -a smaller installment than the usual ones, we are referring to the physical sizes of the sleeves- that will feature completely new illustrations, as well as extra content.

This content will set part of the story ten years after the last events of Nisekoi. We can expect the new installment on June 16, 2023the date on which volumes 1 and 2 will be released by the Shueisha publishing house.

So we are less than a month away from knowing if the extra content will bring us our favorite characters or introduce a new plot, after the end of Nisekoi that shows us a new heir.

Source: Studio Shaft

What is Nisekoi about?

Nisekoi tells the story of a fake romance between Raku Ichijo and Chitoge Kirisaki. Both must pretend to be a romantic couple because they are the heirs of mafia families and before that they need to maintain peace strategically.even though they are not tolerated.

Nisekoi is a delivery of romance and comedy in harem format. Due to this, the ending surely caused conflicts for several of the fans. However, despite the fact that it had a conclusion, it remains to be seen if there will be specific modifications that remove the previous ending.

The manga was published from 2012 to 2018, it gathered 25 volumes that collect 229 chapters.

Nisekoi It has two seasons, both of which are available on Crunchyroll. The former got 20 episodes in 2014, while the latter got 13 episodes in 2015.

