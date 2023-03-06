During the transmission of Dragon Ball FighterZ World Tour 2022/2023, bandai namco advertisement Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4a title that nobody saw coming and that many fans of the era of ps2 and Wii they will want to try.

Now it was only revealed that the project of Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi 4 existsthere is no launch window or launch pads, there is only the game and nothing else.

This first video showed us a bit of the original games that could be played on CRT televisions. It is worth noting that these titles marked an era for fans of the series based on Akira Toriyama’s characters and that his return will mean a lot to them.

Source: Bandai Namco

The ending of the video focuses on Goku transforming into Super Saiyan Blue, which is the level that exceeds SSJ God. At the end, in small letters a legend appears that says that what is shown is still in development, but, when there is something with so much progress, well, then it means that we are not as far away as many imagine.

Dragon Ball Z and its upcoming releases in video games

It is worth emphasizing that this is not the only development within the Dragon Ball Z games because we recently had the relaunch of the RPG DBZ: Kakarot for PS5, Xbox Series X | S with many tweaks and other details that are only possible on the new generation of consoles.

It is also supposed that there comes a version also for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S of Dragon Ball FighterZHowever, we have not had any new details about this expected Next Gen port.

What is a fact is that the DBZ Budokai Tenkaichi series is very loved among fans and its eventual return will raise the expectations of many players. Does this announcement excite you? Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.