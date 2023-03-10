Blessed Spring: the cast of the Loretta Goggi show on Rai 1

What is the cast of Benedetta Primavera, the new show hosted by Loretta Goggi on Rai 1? To lead the show, as mentioned, there is Loretta Goggi. At her side are two exceptional co-hosts: Luca Bizzarri and Paolo Kessisoglu, who return to the Rai networks afterQuelli che il calcio. In this regard, Goggi said that for her the presence of the two comedians is essential for the fun part of the program.

Guests

In each episode of Benedetta Primavera there will then be guests who will play with the landlady, trying their hand at the various curtains organized to entertain the public. The presence of Heather Parisi, showgirl with whom Goggi collaborated in the first edition of Fantastico, in 1979, would seem to be confirmed.

Other names, however, are linked to Rai fiction, such as the former face of Don Matteo Simone Montedoro, the influencer and actress Diana Del Bufalo, and Pierpaolo Spollon (engaged in Che Dio Ci Aiuti and Doc – Nelle tue mani). Other guests who could be present in one of the episodes of Benedetta Primavera are Carlo Conti and Giorgio Panariello, colleagues of Loretta Goggi in the Tale and Which Show program.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Benedetta Primavera (cast above) on live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.