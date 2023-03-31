Blessed Spring streaming and live TV: where to see the fourth and final episode

Tonight, Friday 31 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the fourth and final episode of Benedetta Primavera is broadcast, the Rai show hosted by the great Loretta Goggi. The title of the program is obviously inspired by Goggi’s song “Maledetta Primavera”, which finished second in the 1981 Sanremo Festival but is still known, listened to and appreciated in Italy and around the world today. The Benedetta Primavera program is not a show celebrating Goggi, contrary to what one might think. “Blessed spring was not born to celebrate me, despite having 63 years of career to celebrate this year, but from the desire to take a journey into the world of entertainment and costume – Goggi’s words -, a reading dedicated to both the past and the present, with guests from both yesterday and today. An exchange and comparison between young people and those who are my age”. Where to see Benedetta Primavera on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1.

Blessed Spring live streaming

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.

How many bets

We have seen where to see Benedetta Primavera on TV and live streaming, but how many episodes are planned on Rai 1? A total of 4 episodes will be broadcast: the first on Friday 10 March 2023; the fourth and last tonight, Friday 31 March 2023. Below is the complete schedule (attention: it may vary):