Blessed Spring: previews and guests of the second episode in rerun, 26 August

Tonight, Saturday 26 August 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the third episode of Benedetta Primavera is broadcast, the Rai show hosted by the great Loretta Goggi. The title of the program is obviously inspired by Goggi’s song “Maledetta Primavera”, which finished second in the 1981 Sanremo Festival but is still known, listened to and appreciated in Italy and around the world today. “Blessed spring was not born to celebrate me, despite having 63 years of career to celebrate this year, but from the desire to take a journey into the world of entertainment and costume – Goggi’s words -, a reading dedicated to both the past and the present, with guests from both yesterday and today. An exchange and comparison between young people and those who are my age”. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Guests

Among the guests of the third episode of Benedetta Primavera there will be great names of the seven well-known, such as Patty Pravo and Giorgia; of the small screen, like Mara Venier; of cinema, such as Giamparolo Morelli and Ilenia Pastorelli; of imitation, like Vincenzo De Lucia. And Flavio Insinna will not be missing.

All personalities from cinema, music, theater and television who will compete with Loretta Goggi, who will get involved, perform musical numbers, brilliant dialogues and sketches. Singing too. And, keeping in store, new imitations (there will be Queen Elizabeth of England again…) and surprises for her guests. Also in this appointment the program will offer a real journey into the world of entertainment to draw a parallel between the past and the present.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Benedetta Primavera on live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evening at 21.25 on Rai 1 in reruns. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.