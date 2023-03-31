Blessed Spring: previews and guests of the fourth and final episode, 31 March

Tonight, Friday 31 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1, the fourth and final episode of Benedetta Primavera is broadcast, the new Rai show hosted by the great Loretta Goggi. The title of the program is obviously inspired by Goggi’s song “Maledetta Primavera”, which finished second in the 1981 Sanremo Festival but is still known, listened to and appreciated in Italy and around the world today. “Blessed spring was not born to celebrate me, despite having 63 years of career to celebrate this year, but from the desire to take a journey into the world of entertainment and costume – Goggi’s words -, a reading dedicated to both the past and the present, with guests from both yesterday and today. An exchange and comparison between young people and those who are my age”. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Guests

Among the guests of the fourth and final episode of Benedetta Primavera there will be big names from the seven well-known and from the show, such as Carlo Conti, Romina Power, Paola and Chiara, Serena Rossi, Simone Montedoro, Lucia Ocone and Sergio Friscia. Space then for the “impossible duet” which this time sees Antonino as the protagonist paired with the unforgettable Mango, and for that, not to be missed, between Loretta and her sister, Daniela Goggi. Luca and Paolo, as always, are ready to give the public moments of fun and reflection.

All personalities from cinema, music, theater and television who will compete with Loretta Goggi, who will get involved, perform musical numbers, brilliant dialogues and sketches. Singing too. And, keeping in store, new imitations (there will be Queen Elizabeth of England again…) and surprises for her guests. Also in this appointment the program will offer a real journey into the world of entertainment to draw a parallel between the past and the present. The program that brought one of the icons of Italian television back to the small screen in the role of presenter, wants to accompany the audience on an original journey into the world of entertainment that was, comparing it to today’s, between sketches, monologues and music, in the best tradition of the variety.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Benedetta Primavera on live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.