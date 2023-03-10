Blessed Spring: previews and guests of the first episode

Tonight, Friday 10 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the first episode of Benedetta Primavera is broadcast, the new Rai show hosted by the great Loretta Goggi. The title of the program is obviously inspired by Goggi’s song “Maledetta Primavera”, which finished second in the 1981 Sanremo Festival but is still known, listened to and appreciated in Italy and around the world today. “Blessed spring was not born to celebrate me, despite having 63 years of career to celebrate this year, but from the desire to take a journey into the world of entertainment and costume – Goggi’s words -, a reading dedicated to both the past and the present, with guests from both yesterday and today. An exchange and comparison between young people and those who are my age”. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Guests

Among the guests of the first episode of Benedetta Primavera there will be Heather Parisi to recreate the atmosphere of the first edition of “Fantastico”, the legendary Rai show, and the actress Chiara Francini. You will obviously not miss the music, with some ‘impossible duets’: on stage, Mietta and Anna Tatangelo who will magically duet respectively with Mia Martini and Whitney Houston.

With Bruno Vespa, on the other hand, we will talk about censorship and forbidden words in the history of television. During the first appointment, there will then be a moment dedicated to political correctness with Marco Giallini. Another guest, Claudio Amendola for an excursus on the screenplays of the past.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Benedetta Primavera on live TV and live streaming? The show, as mentioned, is broadcast on Friday evenings at 21.25 on Rai 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones thanks to an internet connection.