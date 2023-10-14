John Kobal Foundation/Getty Im

Fear suffocates us, blinds us, obfuscates and paralyzes our minds. At first glance, our appetite for horror stories is inexplicable. It is born from a contradictory desire: at the threshold of a feared and exciting revelation, we shudder with curiosity and confusion. When we are scared by a movie, we cover our eyes, but we open slits between our fingers to spy on the spookiness. We want to know the secret and at the same time we sense the danger. In the tremor of the stories the shadow of the monster beats.

Two women were pioneers of the modern horror novel: the Spanish María de Zayas and the English Mary Shelley, who hybridized dark Gothic stories from the past with nascent science fiction. In a dazzling way, the sinister burst into the tame daily reality, familiar territory for writers, excluded for centuries from public life, sentinels of the home, of its routines and ruins. Perhaps that is why for decades it was a genre considered childish and underappreciated. When Mary invented her most famous creature in 1816, she was already breaking the codes of her time by living with the poet Percy B. Shelley and having children without marrying. Social prejudices affected the sales of the book and the author was ostracized. As her biographer Charlotte Gordon states: “At the beginning of the 19th century, women artists were monstrous by definition.”

Mary Shelley’s gaze towards her protagonist is always compassionate. Although we popularly call him Frankenstein, in the novel he lacks a proper name, beyond demon, miserable or unfortunate. Rejected by its creator, Victor Frankenstein, it represents orphanhood and the longing for company, in an echo of the writer’s own lonely childhood. Fleeing the Ingolstadt laboratory where he awakened to life, he finds shelter in a farm shed. By secretly observing the inhabitants of the house, he learns to speak, read and write. Although he knows meat, he chooses to be a vegetarian. An avid reader, he devours books by Plutarch and Goethe. He becomes cultured, sagacious and sensitive, but also aware of the horror caused by his appearance. The most moving part of the novel tells how society lets the monster down. When they see him, everyone is horrified and beats him out. Even when he saves a girl’s life, the father shoots him. His attempts to approach human beings end in a violent and cruel way.

In the film Frankenstein, a classic directed by James Whale, an angry mob, wielding torches and anxieties, tortures the unfortunate man in the woods. Consciously, the overwhelming scene evokes the lynchings of blacks in the United States. Whale, openly homosexual in those 1930s, identified not with the horde of angry citizens but with the victim, unjustly attacked for being strange and unusual. In The spirit of the hiveby teacher Víctor Erice, another girl discovers that the real danger comes from those adults with their merciless gaze, not from the cornered monster.

The word “monster” shares a root with Latin I will show, “pointing the finger”, that index pointing towards what is different, towards that which invades our deep-rooted maps of reality. Therefore, it is the finger that points and rejects that creates the monster. On the other hand, “normal” comes from rule, the Latin name for the square, a carpentry instrument intended for manufacturing objects in series, all the same. The being imagined by Mary Shelley embodies the opposite: sewn skins and interwoven organs, a multiple body that was born into a new life.

Horror literature alludes to a very primitive, ancestral human drive, common to all individuals: the fear of others. In the words of HP Lovecraft: “The oldest and most intense emotion of mankind is fear, and the oldest and most intense of fears is the fear of the unknown.” It is still difficult for us to live happily with difference, to recognize its beauty and strength, its fabulous and festive variety. The alleged monsters invite us to invent other rules of the game: it is no coincidence that fun comes from diversity.