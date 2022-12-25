Blessed are you: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema 1

Tonight, Sunday 25 December 2022, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1, Beata te is broadcast, a comedy film from 2022, directed by Paola Randi, with Serena Rossi and Fabio Balsamo. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

The film tells the story of Marta (Serena Rossi), a forty-year-old single woman who works as a theater director and who overall feels satisfied with her life. Marta is close to debuting her version of Hamlet, but on her fortieth birthday someone she just didn’t expect arrives to visit her: the Archangel Gabriel (Fabio Balsamo). The latter has come among human beings to give her news: she will soon have a son. Martha, not convinced if she would accept her son as a heavenly “gift”, asks for some time to think about her. Appalled by the woman’s request, the Archangel finds himself forced to remain on Earth awaiting a decision from Marta. Gabriele settles in the woman’s house and will stay next to Marta for two weeks, the period of time during which the director will have to understand what she needs to be happy.

Blessed are you: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Blessed are you, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors:

Serena Rossi: Martha

Fabio Balsamo: Archangel Gabriel

Paola Tiziana Cruciani

Gianni Ferreri

Valentina Correani

Elisa DiEusanio

Corrado Fortuna

Emiliano Masala

Alexander Riceci

Catherine Bernardi

Streaming and TV

Where to see Blessed are you on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Sunday 25 December 2022 – at 21.15 on Sky Cinema 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the paid platforms Sky Go (reserved for Sky subscribers) and NOW.