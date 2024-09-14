Independence and self-esteem are the strongest shield against gender violence. This is the message that Fondazione Donna a Milano Onlus, established in 2005 by microbiologist Maria Rita Gismondo, will bring to the stage on Monday 30 September at 9 pm at the Teatro Dal Verme in the Lombardy capital. ‘Blessed among women. Until proven otherwise’ is the title of the charity show whose proceeds will be used to finance scholarships for underprivileged girls. On stage Leonardo Manera, Maria Pia Timo, Laura Formenti and Ippolita Baldini. Information and pre-sales on TicketOne.

“Fondazione Donna a Milano Onlus, which I have chaired for twenty years, has always been interested in stalking and violence against women – explains Gismondo, director of the Laboratory of clinical microbiology, virology and diagnostics of bioemergencies at the Sacco hospital in Milan, to Adnkronos Salute – Our experience, after having rescued and helped women by going out on the streets with a traveling camper, is that we need to act by preventing these phenomena, rather than intervening once they have already occurred. Prevention also involves giving women work autonomy, because many times staying with their tormentor is a choice imposed by the impossibility of supporting themselves alone. Together with independence, self-esteem is also fundamental. This is why Fondazione Donna a Milano promotes scholarships for girls who are not well off, to start them on a dignified job that will allow them to be independent in life, to love themselves, to be stronger against the scourge of violence”.